ZESA Migrates 95% Of Domestic Users Prepaid Electricity Billing

ZETDC would like to advise its valued customers that the migration of domestic and small business customers from post-paid platform to the prepaid platform has progressed well with 95% of the customers on the new platform.

This notice serves to advise that ALL medium and large customers in the Commercial, Industrial, Tourism, Mining sectors and Institutions that are still on postpaid billing, will be required to Prepay for their electricity consumption with effect from 01 October 2024.

Customers are therefore advised to settle all their outstanding bills by 30 September 2024, and implementation modalities will be communicated to account holders ahead of implementation.

Customers can contact their account managers or their nearest customer service centre for more information and assistance during the transition.

The prepayment system will empower customers in managing their electricity consumption and capacitate the utility in improving service delivery and achieving energy security.