Dynamos Return To Botswana After Failing To Secure Alternative Venue

For their upcoming match against Orapa United, Dynamos will play at the Obedi Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown, Botswana, as the National Stadium is currently unavailable due to ongoing refurbishment.

Similarly, Orapa United will also host Dynamos in Francistown, as they cannot use the National Stadium in Gaborone.

Dynamos will play the first leg away on September 14 at Obedi Itani Chilume, before “hosting” Orapa for the decisive match at the same venue a week later.

Dynamos CEO Jonathan Mashingaidze has formally notified ZIFA counterpart Yvonne Mapika Manwa of their chosen venue.

As this is a continental competition, CAF coordinates with clubs through their respective member associations, in this case, ZIFA. Wrote Mashingaidze:

Dynamos Football Club hereby confirms the finer details for the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup final preliminary round match No. 4 against Orapa United FC of Botswana as follows: Date: Sunday 22nd September 2024; Venue: Obed Itani Chilume Stadium, Francistown, Botswana; kick-off: 1500hrs. May you kindly confirm the same with the Botswana Football Association and CAF Confederation Cup Organising Committee.

Dynamos will pay around P45 000 (US$3,386.15) to host the match at the Obedi Itani Chilume stadium.

