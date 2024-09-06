Nees Reveals Selection Dilemma Ahead Of AFCON Qualifiers
Warriors coach Michael Nees said he was facing a selection dilemma for today’s Africa Cup of Nations Group J qualifier against Kenya.
The match will be played at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, with kickoff scheduled for 3 PM Central African Time.
During a pre-match press conference held at the venue on Wednesday, the German coach declined to provide details about his team selection Said Nees (via NewsDay):
We have a very good group of players and we will see tomorrow on the pitch (as to who is going to start) but I can tell you everybody can make an impact. It will be a very difficult job for me tomorrow (to select the first 11).
People say it’s a nice job for a coach, but I don’t think so. It’s really difficult because everybody is giving his best at training, showing a great attitude but only 11 can start. The others can make an impact from the bench.
For tech news & updates
Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q
There is also a second game (against Cameroon on Tuesday) to come so we need everybody. We don’t know what we will happen in the game like injuries and suspension so everybody should be ready and we will see in the course of the two games who will get minutes.
Nees indicated that foreign-based players are likely to be prioritised for the two matches. However, locally based players such as Khama Billiat, Walter Musona, and Godknows Murwira may also be in contention to start against Kenya. Said Nees:
Of course, when you call someone from Europe you don’t want to sit five or six players on the bench. It doesn’t make any sense.
Foreign-based players likely to start against the Harambee Stars include Washington Arubi, Munashe Garananga, Gerald Takwara, Jordan Zemura, Marshall Munetsi, Andy Rinomhota, Tawanda Chirewa, and Prince Dube.
More: Pindula News