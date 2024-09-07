2 Killed, 6 Injured In Head-on Collision Along Harare-Bulawayo Road

8 minutes ago Sat, 07 Sep 2024 10:22:11 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic road traffic accident that occurred on September 6, 2024, near the Glenside Turnoff, between Norton and Halfway, at the 64 km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

The incident involved a Nissan Note, bearing the registration number AFY 1035, which was carrying five passengers.

The vehicle collided head-on with a Toyota Hiace, vehicle registration number AFM 1909, which had two passengers on board.

