2 Killed, 6 Injured In Head-on Collision Along Harare-Bulawayo Road
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic road traffic accident that occurred on September 6, 2024, near the Glenside Turnoff, between Norton and Halfway, at the 64 km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.
The incident involved a Nissan Note, bearing the registration number AFY 1035, which was carrying five passengers.
The vehicle collided head-on with a Toyota Hiace, vehicle registration number AFM 1909, which had two passengers on board.
As a result of the collision, two people tragically lost their lives at the scene. Six other people sustained injuries of varying severity.
The bodies of the deceased were transported to Norton Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations.
