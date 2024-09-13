Note: Apologies for the reduced content

Pindula|Search Pindula
1 hour agoFri, 13 Sep 2024 09:37:22 GMT
A noted from the editors:

We’d like to apologised for the drastically reduced posts this week. We have an administrative issue internally, which we knew ahead of time but assumed we had it covered. It turns out it’s not.

We’re sorry for dropping the ball on this one.

We will resume frequent posts on Monday, 16 September.

– –

For tech news & updates

Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q

Separately

There is activity some in the Pindula App discussions forum. Some community members have been kind enough to keep some news trickling in (and we’re are thankful 🙏🏾 )

If you don’t have the app already, you can download it from Google Play here: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

You can also download the APK directly from our servers here: zero.pindula.co.zw/download

Thank you

