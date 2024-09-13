Zim Comedian Learnmore Jonasi Nearer To Winning US $1 Million As He Enters US TV Talent Show Finals

15 minutes ago Fri, 13 Sep 2024 16:18:10 GMT

US-based Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi has entered the finals of a US TV competition show called America’s Got Talent. As part of the 6 finalists, Jonasi stands a chance to win with the US $1 million prize awarded to the best act overall.

Jonasi, a standup comedian, competed in the Season 19 and progressed to the semi-finals.

On Thursday, 12 September, he was announced as part of the winners of the semi-finals who would progress to the finals.

Feedback