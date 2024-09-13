Zim Comedian Learnmore Jonasi Nearer To Winning US $1 Million As He Enters US TV Talent Show Finals
US-based Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi has entered the finals of a US TV competition show called America’s Got Talent. As part of the 6 finalists, Jonasi stands a chance to win with the US $1 million prize awarded to the best act overall.
Jonasi, a standup comedian, competed in the Season 19 and progressed to the semi-finals.
On Thursday, 12 September, he was announced as part of the winners of the semi-finals who would progress to the finals.
Said NBC, the TV Channel that broadcasts the show:
Twelve incredible Acts took the AGT stage for a third time to perform their hearts out but, while they were all marvelous, there were only six open spots in the Finals. In the end, those six spots went to dance group Brent Street, standup comedian Learnmore Jonasi, singer Richard Goddall, dog and owner dance duo Roni Sagi & Rhythm, drone show performers Sky Elements and quick-change magician Solange Kardinaly.
The competition’s finals will be held on next week on 17 September.
America’s Got Talent is one of the most followed TV talent shows globally. The current season is hosted by celebrities Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and comedian Terry Crews.