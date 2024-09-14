DEVELOPING STORY: Zimbabwe Mourns Loss Of Inventor Daniel Chingoma

5 minutes ago Sat, 14 Sep 2024 07:27:05 GMT

The Zimbabwean community is grieving the loss of Daniel Chingoma, the renowned inventor behind the homemade ZIMCOPTER helicopter. Chingoma passed away on September 13, 2024, due to an undisclosed illness.

Alongside his innovative projects, Chingoma, also known for his musical talents, founded Taisek Engineering. His endeavours, notably the grounded ZIMCOPTER due to government restrictions during Robert Mugabe’s era, captured international attention.

Chingoma’s legacy extends beyond engineering; he ventured into politics, established the Zimbabwe Industrial and Technological Revolutionary Party (ZITER) in 2010 and even ran for president in 2018.

Feedback