Dynamos Secures 1-0 Win Over Orapa United In CAF Confed Cup Match

Among the attendees were former Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu and former striker Zenzo Moyo, both based in Botswana.

After the match, DeMbare coach Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigowe said the 1-0 scoreline did not accurately reflect his team’s dominance throughout the game. He said (via The Herald):

I told the boys that we travelled for a win. We got the goal towards the end of the match which does not give a good reflection of a match that we dominated. However, it’s a job well done despite our wanting travelling arrangements.

Orapa United coach Gadimang Tiiso conceded defeat, saying they “lost to one of the best clubs in Zimbabwe.” Said Tiiso:

We lost to one of the best clubs in Zimbabwe. It was a game of two halves, we cannot kill the boys. They did well defensively only to concede in the last minutes of the match. We tried to match Dynamos, I think we will do well in the second leg. Dynamos were very compact.

Dynamos will host Orapa United in the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup tie at the same venue next weekend.

Currently, Zimbabwe lacks a single stadium approved by the CAF, which forces the national team and local clubs participating in CAF competitions to seek suitable venues in other countries.

