Farmers Rejoice Over New Wheat Producer Prices

4 minutes ago Mon, 16 Sep 2024 13:49:16 GMT

Farmers have welcomed the new producer prices for wheat, set at US$450 per tonne for standard grade and US$470 for premium grade, with payments made exclusively in United States dollars.

During the 2023 winter wheat season, farmers received US$440 per tonne, with payments split 75% in US dollars and 25% in Zimbabwe dollars at the prevailing interbank rate.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail on Saturday, Grain Marketing Board (GMB) CEO Edson Badarai explained that this decision aims to boost production and productivity. He stated:

