PSL Matchday 26 Results: Simba Bhora Extends Lead To 7 Points

In other Sunday matches, CAPS United staged a remarkable comeback, overcoming a two-goal deficit to defeat Highlanders 3-2 at Rufaro Stadium.

Three other matches ended in draws: Bikita Minerals and ZPC Kariba played to a goalless stalemate, as did Chicken Inn and Yadah. The match between Chegutu Pirates and Bulawayo also concluded in a 1-1 draw.

For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q

On Saturday, Manica Diamonds dealt a blow to FC Platinum’s title hopes with a 1-0 victory on their home turf in Zvishavane.

Arenel Movers triumphed over Green Fuel, winning 2-1 at Luveve Stadium, while Herentals College increased the pressure on relegation-threatened Hwange with a 2-0 win at Rufaro Stadium.

Currently in the relegation zone are TelOne (26 points), Hwange (23 points), Arenel Movers (21 points), and Chegutu Pirates, who sit at the bottom of the standings in 18th place with 20 points.

Simba Bhora leads the league with 53 points, followed by FC Platinum with 46 points and Manica Diamonds in third with 42 points.

Fourth-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars, with 41 points from 24 matches, did not play this weekend due to a postponed match against Dynamos, who are participating in the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup.

Here are the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 26 results at a glance:

FC Platinum 0-1 Manica Diamonds

Arenel Movers 2-1 Greenfuel

Herentals 2-0 Hwange

Bikita Minerals 0-0 ZPC Kariba

CAPS United 3-2 Highlanders

Chicken Inn 0-0 Yadah

Chegutu Pirates 1-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

Telone 1-2 Simba Bhora

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment