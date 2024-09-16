Wheat Farmers To Receive All Payments In Foreign Currency

Previously, the GMB paid farmers with a mix of local and foreign currency. However, due to the volatility of the local currency, farmers have been advocating for payments to be made entirely in USD. Said GMB chief executive officer Edson Badarai:

GMB will purchase all wheat financed under the Presidential Input Programme (PIP), and also wheat from Self-financed farmers, wherein Self-financed farmers will sale to the best advantage, either to GMB or the market. In addition, GMB remains the buyer of last resort. For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q Contractors will buy back contracted wheat at market prices. Furthermore, GMB, working with ZMX, shall provide commercial warehouse receipts services to all players. GMB is committed to working with farmers and all stakeholders in contributing to the national food security. For any clarification, the public can contact the GMB Corporate Communications Department through the telephone line +263 8677004941 or email at publicrelations@gmbdura.co.zw.

While this announcement is likely to please wheat farmers, some commentators have queried why other farmers, such as those growing tobacco and maize, received partial payments in local currency.

Critics suggest that the governing elite, who are believed to be the majority of wheat farmers, are reluctant to accept payments in the Zimbabwean dollar (ZiG) due to its instability, therefore, the move by GMB to buy wheat solely in foreign currency.

