NRZ Confirms Loss Of 51 Coaches In Station Fire

The value of the burnt coaches is yet to be ascertained but since they were decommissioned, what it means is that we can only ascertain their disposable value as scrap.

We, together with the police and Fire Brigade, are still investigating the possible cause of the fire and we will update once the investigations are done.

For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q

Kunambura said the coaches had been decommissioned years ago after exceeding their lifespan and were awaiting disposal as scrap.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment