"Technical Fault Led To Helicopter Crash In Masvingo"

21 minutes agoTue, 17 Sep 2024 09:01:25 GMT
"Technical Fault Led To Helicopter Crash In Masvingo"

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Jenfan Muswere, said that the helicopter that crashed on Sunday in Masvingo experienced a technical fault.

In a statement on Monday, 16 September, Muswere said the incident occurred after a successful ground-breaking ceremony of the Munhumutapa National Youth Housing Programme and the Munhumutapa Day celebrations attended by President Mnangagwa.

He said President Mnangagwa was accompanied by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice President Kembo Mohadi, ZANU PF chairperson and Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and other senior Government and party officials.

Muswere said the helicopter was intended to transport President Mnangagwa, but he was not aboard at the time of the crash.

While the helicopter had crew members on board, there were no fatalities reported.

Muswere said the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) is carrying out investigations and a statement will be issued in due course.

