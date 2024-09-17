"Technical Fault Led To Helicopter Crash In Masvingo"

21 minutes ago Tue, 17 Sep 2024 09:01:25 GMT

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Jenfan Muswere, said that the helicopter that crashed on Sunday in Masvingo experienced a technical fault.

In a statement on Monday, 16 September, Muswere said the incident occurred after a successful ground-breaking ceremony of the Munhumutapa National Youth Housing Programme and the Munhumutapa Day celebrations attended by President Mnangagwa.

He said President Mnangagwa was accompanied by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice President Kembo Mohadi, ZANU PF chairperson and Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and other senior Government and party officials.

Feedback