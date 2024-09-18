Owners Of Unregistered Boreholes To Pay Hefty Fines

Do you have a well or borehole? Is the well or borehole registered with the Upper Gwayi Sub-Catchment Council? If your answers are yes to question 1 and no to question 2, please visit our offices and register your well or borehole and pay outstanding levies. For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q Failure to do so will attract legal penalties as stipulated in Statutory Instrument 206 of 2001 and section 118 of the Water Act [Chapter 20:24]. Please be advised that it is illegal to use water from a well/ borehole without a permit. You are advised to respond to this notice within seven days. Every visit to your property will attract a non-compliance fee of US$150 if you fail to respond within the stipulated days. Consider this your first visit.

Contacted for comment by NewsDay, ZINWA spokesperson Marjorie Munyonga said the water authority could not vouch for the authenticity of the letter in question.

However, she clarified that the Upper Gwayi Sub-Catchment Council is a legitimate organisation established under the Water Act.

Its duties include, among other responsibilities, the registration and monitoring of groundwater use. Said Munyonga:

Sub-catchment councils, which are also legal entities separate from Zinwa, retain the responsibility of registering boreholes and issuing groundwater abstraction permits and are responsible for the maintenance of the registers for boreholes. ZINWA only steps in to assist sub-catchment councils only in instances where they lack capacity to perform their mandate. The public is advised that in accordance with the law, individuals or entities need to obtain authority to drill and deepen boreholes from their respective sub-catchment councils. Boreholes drilled without registration require regularisation with sub-catchment councils as well. This ensures the sustainable utilisation of groundwater resources.

According to the Water Act (Chapter 20:24) all borehole owners should register their boreholes with ZINWA or the nearest Catchment Council Offices.

All prospective borehole owners should get a permit for the drilling of a borehole from ZINWA or the nearest catchment council offices.

In 2023, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka said that groundwater use, just like surface water use, is governed by the Water Act (Chapter 20:24).

He said Section 3 of the Water Act vests all water in the President while Section 4 of the same Act prohibits private ownership of water.

More: Pindula News

