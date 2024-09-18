TelOne Now An Authorised Reseller For Starlink

Please be advised that TelOne is now an officially authorized Starlink Reseller.

This exciting development expands our range of services that enable us to better serve you with modem and efficient connectivity solutions.

The Starlink satellite internet solution is designed to deliver high speed, low latency internet access including the most remote parts of the country.

TelOne is committed to providing connectivity across Zimbabwe and beyond. The appointment of TelOne as an authorized Starlink reseller enhances our ability to achieve this goal.

This development ones after Aura Group on Monday announced that it is now an officially licensed reseller of Starlink.

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) recently warned that selling or distributing Starlink user terminals without appropriate authorisation and clearance is a criminal offence.

TelOne offers traditional landline services to residential and business customers as well as broadband and dial-up internet services, including ADSL and fibre optic connections.

Although primarily known for fixed-line services, TelOne has ventured into mobile solutions, including mobile internet services.

It also offers various data solutions for businesses, including leased lines and data hosting.

