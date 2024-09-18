Woman (28) "Rapes" 17-year-old Boy In Headlands

It was the State’s case that on the 17th of August 2024 at around 1800 hours at Sherenje village the complainant who is a boy 17 years of age went to the accused person’s house intending to have the accused person send him some videos from her phone to his phone.

Upon arrival, the complainant and the accused person started sharing the videos whilst seated next to each other.

All of a sudden the accused person aroused the complainant by inserting her hand in the complainant’s pants and started fondling his private parts.

She then pulled down the boy’s trousers to knee level, produced a condom and put in on the complaint’s manhood.

The accused person pulled up her skirt and removed her pants, lay down and instructed the complainant to mount himself on top of her.

The accused person had sexual intercourse with the complainant without his consent. She told the complainant not to reveal the incident to anyone.

The accused person later continued to ask for more sex from the complainant but he rejected the requests.