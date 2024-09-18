Woman (28) "Rapes" 17-year-old Boy In Headlands
A 28-year-old woman from Headlands has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Rusape magistrate for engaging in sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old boy without his consent.
The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced charges of aggravated indecent assault in the Rusape Magistrates’ Court.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the accused first aroused the teenager by touching him before proceeding to have sexual intercourse without his consent. The NPA said:
It was the State’s case that on the 17th of August 2024 at around 1800 hours at Sherenje village the complainant who is a boy 17 years of age went to the accused person’s house intending to have the accused person send him some videos from her phone to his phone.
Upon arrival, the complainant and the accused person started sharing the videos whilst seated next to each other.
All of a sudden the accused person aroused the complainant by inserting her hand in the complainant’s pants and started fondling his private parts.
She then pulled down the boy’s trousers to knee level, produced a condom and put in on the complaint’s manhood.
The accused person pulled up her skirt and removed her pants, lay down and instructed the complainant to mount himself on top of her.
The accused person had sexual intercourse with the complainant without his consent. She told the complainant not to reveal the incident to anyone.
The accused person later continued to ask for more sex from the complainant but he rejected the requests.
The boy later confided in his mother about the ordeal, prompting her to accompany him to the police to file a report.
The accused was subsequently arrested, tried, and convicted, receiving a 10-year prison sentence.
Under Zimbabwe’s Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, the legal definition of rape is specific to forced penetration, which means that only a man can be charged with rape for penetrating a woman without her consent.
Due to this definition, a woman cannot be legally charged with raping a man in Zimbabwe. However, women can still be charged with aggravated indecent assault for similar acts, which carries penalties equivalent to those for rape.
