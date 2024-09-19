Chinese Miner Sentenced To 30 Years In Jail For Killing Gokwe Man

As they were working, the accused person approached and fired gunshots at them. They fled the scene towards the exit point and the accused person pursued them.

The accused person shot the now deceased in the thigh who died as a result of the gunshot wound.

For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q

He also shot one of the deceased’s workmates in the knee and thigh before proceeding to assault the other on the head using his fists.

A Police report was made leading to the arrest of the accused person.

He was convicted and sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for murder. He was sentenced to a further 5 years imprisonment for attempted murder.

Both sentences will run concurrently. He was also sentenced to a fine of US$100 for assault, in default, 1 month imprisonment.

In a report in June 2024, the NPA said Cai (58), shot and killed a man from Chief Njelele in Gokwe and injured his colleague after they encroached into his mine in Zhombe.

It said Cai, from Stone Still Mine 10, Marandure Farm, Zhombe appeared before the Kwekwe Magistrates’ court facing one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of assault. The NPA said at the time:

On the 26th of May 2024 Goni Goni (23), Komborerai Shariwa (24), John Muchawaya (34) and Lovemore Mapfanya (20) all of Village Tirivanhu, Chief Njelele, Gokwe were working underground at Blackhand 10 Mine, Zhombe, Kwekwe. The four encroached into another shaft at Blue Belle Mine, Zhombe which is owned by the accused person. Allegations are that the accused person who was armed with a pistol approached them and shot Goni Goni once in the left thigh. He died on the spot. He is also alleged to have shot John Muchawaya thrice: once on the left knee, once on the right ankle and once on the left thigh. Muchawaya sustained three gunshot wounds and he is currently admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital. Further allegations are that the accused person hit Lovemore Mapfanya once on the head with a fist. Mapfanya fled from the scene and filed a Police report leading to the arrest of the accused person.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment