Fake Army Recruiters On The Prowl, Warns ZNA

To avoid falling victim to these scams, Colonel Makotore advises the public to verify the authenticity of any recruitment advertisement or agent through official ZNA channels. Reads the statement:

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has noted with concern the increase in numbers of bogus recruiting agents targeting unsuspecting members of the public to fleece them of their money.

For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q

These criminals pose as recruitment officers conducting official recruitment programmes and/or exercises. In the process, they demand money from prospective candidates.

The unscrupulous individuals are using various tactics, including social media platforms and fake recruitment notices and advertisements to deceive people into parting with their hard-earned money in exchange for false promises of employment within the ZNA.

The ZNA is raising these concerns because the organisation has been issuing several warnings and notices in both print and electronic media.

However, members of the public continue to fall victim as the criminals have now become so daring to the extent of flighting advertisements and notices on social media requesting for prospective candidates to present themselves for medical examinations.

The ZNA would want to stress that it neither charges any fee for recruitment or training nor include third parties.

All medical examinations are done by the Army and there are no fees charged for the service. Recruitment processes are conducted through official channels and it is pertinent to repeat that all recruitments are free of charge.

The public is advised to confirm with any ZNA Camp close to them when approached by individuals claiming to be ZNA recruitment agents.

To avoid falling victim to these scams, the public must always verify the authenticity of any recruitment advertisement or agent through the official ZNA channels. People are advised not to entertain any requests for payment or personal financial information.

The public must take note that all ZNA recruitment programmes are advertised in the mainstream print and electronic media.

Prospective applicants would then respond through written applications, after which selections are carried out at designated military camps throughout the country’s provinces.

The ZNA remains committed to serving and protecting the nation and will not tolerate any actions that seek to undermine its integrity.

The law enforcement agency will not hesitate to take action against those found perpetuating these scams.

Members of the public must report to the nearest Army Camp or Zimbabwe Republic Police Station any suspicious persons masquerading as members of the ZNA on recruitment exercises.

The public is free to seek clarifications from Army Recruitment Office on (0242) 707459 or Army Public Relations Directorate on (0242) 700316 or cell number 0712 236 597 or Zimbabwe Military Police hotlines; (0242) 790591; 0712 842 318 or 0777 258 410.