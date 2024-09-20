Power Crisis Looms As Hwange Units 7 And 8 Go Offline For Maintenance

4 minutes ago Fri, 20 Sep 2024 13:23:13 GMT

Zimbabwe’s power generation is expected to decline further in the coming months as Units 7 and 8 of the Hwange Thermal Power Station, which provide nearly half of the country’s electricity, are scheduled for Class C maintenance—a statutory requirement.

This maintenance will remove 600 MW from the grid at a time when output from Kariba has fallen to just 215 MW.

Consequently, Zimbabwe will rely on five operational units at Hwange (1, 2, 3, 4, and 6), many of which are prone to breakdowns.

