President Mnangagwa Skips UN General Assembly

34 minutes ago Fri, 20 Sep 2024 10:57:36 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will not be attending this year’s United Nations General Assembly in New York, his spokesperson has announced.

In a statement issued on Friday, September 20, George Charamba, Deputy Chief Secretary for Presidential Communications in the Office of the President and Cabinet, announced that Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Frederick Shava, will deliver Mnangagwa’s statement on his behalf.

Charamba said that President Mnangagwa is occupied and unable to travel to the United States. As a result, he will be represented by Shava, who is already in New York. Said Charamba:

Feedback