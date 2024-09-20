President Mnangagwa Skips UN General Assembly
President Emmerson Mnangagwa will not be attending this year’s United Nations General Assembly in New York, his spokesperson has announced.
In a statement issued on Friday, September 20, George Charamba, Deputy Chief Secretary for Presidential Communications in the Office of the President and Cabinet, announced that Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Frederick Shava, will deliver Mnangagwa’s statement on his behalf.
Charamba said that President Mnangagwa is occupied and unable to travel to the United States. As a result, he will be represented by Shava, who is already in New York. Said Charamba:
In light of a dense programme in the last quarter of 2024, His Excellency the President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, will not attend this year’s United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA. His Statement will be delivered by Hon. F.M. Shava, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade who is already in New York for the Assembly.
Meanwhile, ZimLive reported on Friday that President Mnangagwa’s aides and loyalists were feeling anxious following the helicopter crash that occurred on Sunday.
For tech news & updates
Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q
The crash involved a military helicopter that was supposed to fly Mnangagwa from Masvingo to Harare after picking him up from Bikita.
The sources said that as a result of this incident, the President was considering skipping the annual United Nations General Assembly.
More: Pindula News