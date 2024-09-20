Zimbabwe Receives Food Donation From Rwanda

Rwanda’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, James Musoni, handed over the donation to Zimbabwe’s Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, at the Grain Marketing Board’s Aspindale Depot in Harare on Thursday, September 19.

This is the second donation Zimbabwe has received from Rwanda in 2024.

During the presentation, Musoni said that when President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared a nationwide state of disaster in April, President Paul Kagame responded out of a spirit of “ubuntu.” Said Musoni:

In the spirit of ‘ubuntu’, his counterpart and brother His Excellency, Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda heard it and immediately responded to the call by dispatching a consignment of 1000 metric tons of maize to Zimbabwe. Africanism and Rwanda’s culture specifically, call us to stand in solidarity with each other during difficult times. In the same spirit, Rwanda and Zimbabwe have been supporting each other.

Musoni said that in 2019, Rwanda supported Zimbabwe during Cyclone Idai, and in 2023, Zimbabwe returned the favour by assisting Rwanda after heavy rains led to flooding and landslides that resulted in over 130 deaths and significant damage to infrastructure.

Accepting the donation from Rwanda, Garwe, who described Rwanda as an all-weather friend to Zimbabwe, said:

I am very grateful to the Government of Rwanda for responding positively to the clarion call for support by the Government of Zimbabwe following the 2023/24 El Nino-induced drought disaster that we are grappling with. This is a clear demonstration of our seamless relationship. As I receive this donation with a deep sense of gratitude, I wish to highlight that the donation will go a long way in cushioning the cereal requirements for the affected communities. The Government will ensure that the donation being received reaches the intended last-mile beneficiaries who were targeted on a needy basis.

