Dynamos Ready For CAF Confederation Cup Battle - Makarati

This is a match we have to win at all costs. We are prepared to leave everything on the field.

A win will mean a lot for the team and our supporters. As players, we want to play for our careers because a win will improve our CVs.

Qualifying for the group stages will also put the country back on the football map. So there is a lot at stake in this match.

Orapa are a good side, so we anticipate a tough encounter. We will have to concentrate for the whole 90 minutes because we know how dangerous they are.

We won the first match, but there is still a lot of work to do. I have been telling the boys to guard against complacency.