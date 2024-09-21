Dynamos Ready For CAF Confederation Cup Battle - Makarati
Dynamos captain Frank Makarati said the team is preparing for a challenging match against Botswana’s Orapa United in the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup final preliminary round tie at Obert Itani Chilume Stadium on Sunday.
DeMbare enters the match with a 1-0 advantage from the first leg, knowing that a draw will suffice for them to qualify for the group stages.
In an interview with NewsDay, Makarati said that the team will do everything possible to secure a positive result. He said:
This is a match we have to win at all costs. We are prepared to leave everything on the field.
A win will mean a lot for the team and our supporters. As players, we want to play for our careers because a win will improve our CVs.
Qualifying for the group stages will also put the country back on the football map. So there is a lot at stake in this match.
Orapa are a good side, so we anticipate a tough encounter. We will have to concentrate for the whole 90 minutes because we know how dangerous they are.
We won the first match, but there is still a lot of work to do. I have been telling the boys to guard against complacency.
Makarati added that the Glamour Boys will not sit back to defend their narrow 1-0 lead, saying such a strategy would be unwise.
Instead, they plan to take the game to the Batswana, aiming to “score a goal to finish them off.”
