Munyuki Explains "Rest In Peace" Blunder In ZDF's Mnangagwa Birthday Message

6 minutes ago Sat, 21 Sep 2024 06:39:39 GMT

Daily News editor Guthrie Munyuki addressed the recent blunder made by the Financial Gazette regarding an advertisement from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces congratulating President Mnangagwa on his birthday.

The ad erroneously concluded with the phrase, “May his soul rest in eternal peace,” mistakenly implying that the President had passed away.

While many took to social media to mock the error, Modus Media, the publisher of both the Daily News and Financial Gazette, issued a formal apology to the President and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for the oversight.

