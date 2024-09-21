Simba Bhora Owner Vows To Be "Ruthless" Against Highlanders In Chibuku Super Cup

Simba Bhora is currently riding high on an 11-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, having won nine of those matches.

They have also opened a seven-point lead at the top of the league standings with eight games remaining.

In contrast, Highlanders find themselves winless in their last four league matches, suffering two losses, including a disappointing 3-2 defeat to CAPS United last week.

The last time these two teams faced off in a league match, Simba Bhora came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory at Wadzanayi.

