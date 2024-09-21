Simba Bhora Owner Vows To Be "Ruthless" Against Highlanders In Chibuku Super Cup
Simba Bhora owner, Simba “Buju” Ndoro, expressed sympathy for the struggling Bulawayo giants Highlanders but vowed that his team would be ruthless when they clash in the Chibuku Super Cup at Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva on Sunday.
In a video filmed at the stadium, Ndoro acknowledged Highlanders’ storied legacy in Zimbabwean soccer, saying:
I feel pity for Highlanders. Of course, we respect them because they are a big team. When you talk of Zimbabwe soccer, you talk of Highlanders and Dynamos, but I honestly feel for them. When they come to Shamva, they should come well fed because we will deal with them ruthlessly.Feedback
Simba Bhora is currently riding high on an 11-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, having won nine of those matches.
They have also opened a seven-point lead at the top of the league standings with eight games remaining.
In contrast, Highlanders find themselves winless in their last four league matches, suffering two losses, including a disappointing 3-2 defeat to CAPS United last week.
The last time these two teams faced off in a league match, Simba Bhora came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory at Wadzanayi.
