Workers Union Condemns Suspected Arson Attacks On NRZ Premises

These two incidents appeared to be well-coordinated arson attacks on this national asset. It must be noted that for whatever reason these attacks are meant for, ZARWU condemns in the strongest terms such shameful, archaic and barbaric acts meant to harm our national asset. In fact, such retrogressive acts must not be allowed to take place in our lifetime, not again.

We strongly believe that these attacks are meant to water down the achievements that the NRZ Board and Management have made in their quest to recapitalise and modernise our Railway system.

Furthermore, the Railway Industry has been enjoying a generally peaceful environment under the stewardship of the General Manager Ms. R Zinyanduko who has from the time of her appointment utilised social dialogue with social partners to develop the Railways.

As workers, we want to re-affirm our resolve and commitment to protect this national asset which was created out of our forefathers’ blood and sweat.

Thousands of workers draw their livelihoods from NRZ and surely thousands of workers can not just stand aside and watch this existential threat to our livelihoods unfolding without taking appropriate lawful actions to assist the police in their investigations.