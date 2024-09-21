ZimParks, Defend Forge Partnership To Revitalise Chizarira National Park

Ahead of us lies great responsibility, exciting experiences, and endless opportunities that will undoubtedly transform Chizarira National Park into a leader in biodiversity conservation and socio-economic development.

I have no doubt that this partnership will yield tangible results. I commend Dr. Niall McCann and his team for their initiative in partnering with us and contributing to our shared vision and goals.

ZimParks and Defend, formerly known as National Parks Rescue (NPR), have been collaborating in the management of Chizarira National Park for the past six and a half years.

Chizarira National Park is home to a diverse array of wildlife, including four of the Big Five: elephants, lions, leopards, and buffaloes. However, rhinos are not present.

The park is also a paradise for bird watchers, with over 360 species recorded, including the rare Taita falcon and African pitta.

Chizarira offers a true wilderness experience with activities like walking safaris, allowing visitors to explore its majestic gorges, natural springs, and diverse ecosystems.

More: Pindula News

