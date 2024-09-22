Lithuania May Hand Over Detained Fire Trucks Intended For Zimbabwe To Ukraine

18 minutes ago Sun, 22 Sep 2024 12:43:02 GMT

Lithuania is considering sending 17 fire engines to Ukraine that were originally intended for Zimbabwe.

According to BNS, Zimbabwe purchased the vehicles from Belarus last year, but they were impounded in Klaipėda, Lithuania, due to sanctions against Belarus.

Lithuania’s Prosecutor General, Nida Grunskienė, said that they are evaluating the possibility of transferring these fire engines to Ukraine, which is currently under attack from Russia. Said Grunskienė:

