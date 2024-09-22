Mnangagwa Spokesperson Says Government-Media Relations Are Strong

The mistake occurred in an advertorial wishing the President a happy birthday, which included misplaced words in the message: “May His Soul Rest in Eternal.” Posting on X, Charamba wrote:

A TURNING POINT ON GOVERNMENT-MEDIA RELATIONS: This year alone, I have handled two issues of concern in the National Media: one to do with AMH on Zimbabwe-Zambia relations, and another to do with the Modus Group in respect of a mishap in the Group’s marketing arm.

The first was an editorial problem, the second a production error. Both related to His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, and thus fell within my purview.

In respect of the first problem, while the editorial team at AMH decided against an outright apology as requested, ZMC moved in by way of a retreat at the Rainbow towers which broadened discussions to cover the whole industry and issues bedevilling it.

I addressed this broad-based gathering tikawonesana tikayanana. The second problem, while quite emotive and potentially explosive, got resolved in a remarkably short space of time.

Two key elements set this matter apart and poignant: the Modus Group contritely took the initiative to suture the hurt through both a public apology and a formal apology to the Ministry of Defence.

It went further to despatch a delegation to the offended Head of State to personally tender a profuse apology. Again, I was not only in attendance but also involved in the behind-the-scene contacts.

Key lessons were drawn for the future. More critically, the President not only accepted the apology; he also made it a lot lighter by making a joke of the whole matter.

The Modus Group, wryly suggested the President, needed to send a wreath to State House; and since he was already dead, he suggested the wreath be given to his Principal Private Secretary, Amai Msindo!! All of us – offenders and defenders – roared with laughter!!

It was remarkable to see the Modus Team, the President, the Minister of Defence, the Director-General of CIO and myself united in raucous laughter.

The President was not yet done: did the Modus Group know that he had powers in the Constitution which allowed him to detain suspects for seven-long days without the Courts asking? Or that he had instructed the CIO to collect them and deposit them in detention?

To which the DG, added: My guys are actually waiting by the gates of State House to effect an arrest as directed! Again the whole group was in stitches, after which the President cut in: THE ORDER IS HEREBY RESCINDED! We laughed even more.

Reflecting on both cases and falling back on my many years in Government, Government-Media Relations rest on the temperament of the Leadership and all of us as functionaries.

Especially we the functionaries who should understand how a newspaper is produced and what conditions. That allows us to provide the first line of explanation to our Principals who might have cause to be upset or even angry.

We must resist the temptation to seek to be in the good graces of our Principals through stoking tensions and inventing conspiracies. Mistakes do happen in the media, as in any other sector including Government.

On their part, the media must quickly acknowledge mistakes and atone for them in ways provided for by the Code of their profession.

Apologies do not presage weakness; quite the contrary, they are the hallmark of great publications, and do build reader trust.

They also assure politicians on the availability of timeous repair in the event of injury. Such confidence makes interaction, not conflict, the weapon of first instance, as behoves a democratic and self-assured order.

Critically and last, our Organs – voluntary and statutory – must function. This goes a long way in assuring and pacifying all parties.

On that score, I want to pay tribute to ZMC for discharging its mandate admirably; above all for seeing both the trees and the woods. Each mistake/error is a learning opportunity for the Industry.

I pay unstinting tribute to the Modus Group for showing unchallenged leadership in the Industry. Thank you guys!!! The future is bright, very bright!!!!👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿