Corruption A Serious Threat To National Progress - VP Chiwenga

It is important to recognise that corruption represents a serious threat to our nation’s progress, distorting markets, undermining the rule of law and eroding public function as professionals in key positions across both private and public institutions.

Chiwenga asserted the government has implemented several measures to combat corruption, including the adoption of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC). He said:

The government of Zimbabwe is committed to collaborating with the private sector to create a corruption-free ecosystem through vigorous enforcement of anti-corruption laws, fostering strong partnerships, enhancing public awareness and providing advanced protection for whistleblowers. By upholding the principles of good governance and actively participating in anti-corruption initiatives, the private sector can demonstrate its commitment to ethical business practices and contribute to a brighter future for our nation.

UNCAC, adopted in 2003, provides a comprehensive framework for countries to prevent corruption, criminalise various corrupt practices, and enhance international cooperation in investigation and prosecution.

However, Chiwenga’s call for ethical standards appears disingenuous in light of ongoing reports of corruption involving key state institutions, such as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), where millions were allegedly misappropriated in the lead-up to the 2024 harmonised elections.

In March and April of last year, Qatar-based Al Jazeera aired the investigative documentary Gold Mafia, which revealed how senior public officials were involved in smuggling Zimbabwe’s gold out of the country.

Moreover, just last week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed former judge Webster Nicholas Chinamora as the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission (ZICC), despite Chinamora having resigned from the bench in 2023 amid an inquiry into his suitability for office due to serious allegations of misconduct.

Critics argue that the establishment of the commission is merely a facade, as it is led by a judge who stepped down following a corruption scandal.

