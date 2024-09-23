Dynamos Bow Out Of CAF Confederation Cup After Defeat To Orapa United

3 minutes ago Mon, 23 Sep 2024 07:31:28 GMT

Dynamos have been eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup following a loss to Botswana’s Orapa United at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After winning the first leg 1-0 at the same venue last week, Dynamos needed at least a draw to advance to the group stage.

However, a missed penalty in the 21st minute and a disappointing penalty shootout cost them a chance at the US$400,000 prize they would have received for reaching the group stages.

Feedback