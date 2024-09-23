Dynamos Bow Out Of CAF Confederation Cup After Defeat To Orapa United
Dynamos have been eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup following a loss to Botswana’s Orapa United at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
After winning the first leg 1-0 at the same venue last week, Dynamos needed at least a draw to advance to the group stage.
However, a missed penalty in the 21st minute and a disappointing penalty shootout cost them a chance at the US$400,000 prize they would have received for reaching the group stages.
Dynamos had an opportunity to extend their lead in the 21st minute when Shadreck Nyahwa was fouled in the box.
Kevin Moyo stepped up to take the penalty, but his weak effort was easily saved by Orapa goalkeeper Lesenya Malepela.
In the second half, Ival Kamberipa applied pressure on Frank Makarati, resulting in an own goal that levelled the score at 1-1, setting the stage for a tense penalty shootout.
During the shootout, only Temptation Chiwunga converted his penalty, while Valentine Kadonzvo, Eli Ilunga, and Nomore Chinyerere all missed their attempts. Dynamos ultimately lost 3-1 on penalties.
With this defeat, Dynamos will now turn their attention to the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup to salvage some pride, as they have fallen out of contention for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title.
