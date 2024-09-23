Home Games Away Contributed To Dynamos' CAF Cup Elimination, Says Mablanyo

After the match, where Ivan Kamberipa scored the only goal for Orapa in the 78th minute, Chigowe said that if Dynamos had been able to host their home game in Zimbabwe instead of Botswana, the outcome might have been different. He said:

We had the chances to kill off this contest, we had a penalty and we failed to score. Just like in the first match we had a glut of chances that we failed to take advantage of. So at the end of the day we have ourselves to blame. But also we played both matches away from home. That's a big disadvantage. We played in the lion's den twice and we lost. If we had played one of the matches at home I am sure the outcome would have been different. It will be difficult to lift the boys after this, but that's our job we will go back and talk to them so that we can challenge in other competitions.

Dynamos had several opportunities during the match, including a missed first-half penalty by Kevin Moyo. Emmanuel Paga also had a goal disallowed earlier in the game for offside.

In the penalty shootout, only Temptation Chiwunga successfully converted his attempt, while Valentine Kadonzvo, Eli Ilunga, and Nomore Chinyerere all failed to score. As a result, Dynamos ultimately lost 3-1 on penalties.

