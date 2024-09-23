ZIFA Appoints Sithethelelwe Sibanda As New Mighty Warriors Head Coach
The Zimbabwe Football Association has appointed Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda as the new Head Coach of the Zimbabwe Women’s Senior National Team, the Mighty Warriors.
In a statement, ZIFA announced that Sibanda, who holds a CAF A coaching licence, will lead the team as they prepare for the upcoming COSAFA Cup tournament scheduled for October in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Sibanda is well-acquainted with the Mighty Warriors, having previously served as head coach from 2017 to 2021.
ZIFA believes her experience and leadership were crucial during that period, and she was part of the coaching staff when the Mighty Warriors made history by qualifying for their first-ever Olympic Games at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro event in Brazil.
ZIFA Normalisation Committee Chairman Lincoln Mutasa expressed confidence in Sibanda’s abilities to guide the team moving forward. He said:
We are thrilled to have Sithethelelwe Sibanda return to lead the Mighty Warriors. She has a proven track record and deep understanding of the game, and we are confident that under her guidance, the team will continue to excel on the regional and international stage.
Her commitment to the development of women’s football in Zimbabwe is unparalleled, and we look forward to seeing the team thrive under her leadership.
On behalf of the Zimbabwe Football Association, I congratulate and welcome Sithethelelwe on her appointment and wish her all the best in the upcoming COSAFA Cup.
