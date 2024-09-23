ZIFA Appoints Sithethelelwe Sibanda As New Mighty Warriors Head Coach

8 minutes ago Mon, 23 Sep 2024 16:43:01 GMT

The Zimbabwe Football Association has appointed Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda as the new Head Coach of the Zimbabwe Women’s Senior National Team, the Mighty Warriors.

In a statement, ZIFA announced that Sibanda, who holds a CAF A coaching licence, will lead the team as they prepare for the upcoming COSAFA Cup tournament scheduled for October in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Sibanda is well-acquainted with the Mighty Warriors, having previously served as head coach from 2017 to 2021.

