Zimbabwe Moves To Compensate White Farmers Affected By Land Reform

This historic development is not just about financial settlement; it’s about reconciliation and moving forward.

The initial disbursements will start being effective next month. Twenty-seven Swiss farms are directly impacted.

Seventeen of them have been validated and approved for compensation this week and the remaining 10 will be examined by the end of this week.

The arrears clearance and debt resolution strategy is based on Zimbabwe’s commitment to pay US$3.5 billion to former farm owners, compensating those who lost their farms despite protections under the Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement. This strategy also includes implementing economic and governance reforms.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has developed financial tools to help raise the necessary $3.5 billion for compensation, aiming to leverage capital markets and prevent further deterioration of Zimbabwe’s debt situation.

In 2020, Zimbabwe agreed to compensate local white farmers whose land was expropriated by the government from 2000 onwards as part of efforts to resettle black families.

