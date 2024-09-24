Daisy Responds To Online Criticism After Selmor "Drama" At Mtukudzi Festival

Sandra Mtukudzi, Tuku’s eldest child and Selmor’s mother’s firstborn, was flown in from the United Kingdom by Daisy to attend the festival but was unable to persuade Selmor to complete her act. Selmor’s husband, Tendai Manatsa, also failed to convince her to continue.

Daisy said that while the world witnessed Selmor’s “drama”, she felt unfairly judged on social media. She said:

At least the world has witnessed all the drama. I know people will still attack me, but what have I done to deserve this embarrassment? We did our best to accommodate the entire team, but this drama was beyond my control. I will leave it to God and the world to judge us.

Besides all the drama, Daisy said she thoroughly enjoyed the festival as people came in numbers. She said:

Honestly, I thoroughly enjoyed the festival as people came in numbers. It was not about Daisy or whoever, because we were commemorating an icon here. Of course, the drama occurred, but we were supposed to respect our legend.

Virginia Mukwesha, daughter of the late Mbuya Stella Chiweshe, travelled from Germany to attend the festival.

Mukwesha expressed her disappointment with Selmor’s conduct, saying if Selmor was not prepared for the event, she should have chosen to stay home. She said:

I was shocked by her conduct because walking off the stage was a sign of disrespect. If she was not ready for the event, she should have stayed at home. The drama was too much because fans forked out their money to come and celebrate Tuku’s legacy. Selmor was given the right platform to showcase her talent and prove her worth as a musician. Instead of celebrating her father’s legacy, she will now be remembered as a drama queen who spoiled the event.

Among the performers at the event were Gemma Griffiths, Bryan K, Hope Masike, Jah Prayzah, and Tamy Moyo, among others.

