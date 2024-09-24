Dynamos Players In Car Crash

We are pleased to inform you that both Frank and Tendaishe were fortunate to escape the accident without any injuries.

We understand the concern and worry that many of you expressed, and we truly appreciate your support

during this time.

As Frank’s management team at TKT Sports Agency, we are relieved that he is safe and sound. We want to thank each and every one of you for your messages, calls, and well-wishes. Your support means the world to us and to Frank.

Please join us in wishing Tendaishe and his family well, and we’re grateful that both players are unharmed.

Makarati and Magwaza had just returned from Botswana, where they played a CAF Confederation Cup match against Orapa United on Sunday when the accident occurred.

