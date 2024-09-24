Dynamos Players In Car Crash
Dynamos captain Frank Makarati and teammate Tendaishe Magwaza were involved in an accident on Monday night while returning home in Chitungwiza. The crash reportedly occurred around 11 PM.
Makarati’s agency, TKT Sports Agency, confirmed the incident, saying that both players emerged unscathed. TKT Sports Agency Director Trust Nyambiya
Dear valued fans and supporters of Frank Makarati, We hope this message finds you well. We wanted to address the recent accident involving Frank Makarati and his teammate, Tendaishe Magwaza.
We are pleased to inform you that both Frank and Tendaishe were fortunate to escape the accident without any injuries.
We understand the concern and worry that many of you expressed, and we truly appreciate your support
during this time.
As Frank’s management team at TKT Sports Agency, we are relieved that he is safe and sound. We want to thank each and every one of you for your messages, calls, and well-wishes. Your support means the world to us and to Frank.
Please join us in wishing Tendaishe and his family well, and we’re grateful that both players are unharmed.
Makarati and Magwaza had just returned from Botswana, where they played a CAF Confederation Cup match against Orapa United on Sunday when the accident occurred.
