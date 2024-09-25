No Age Cheats In Warriors Under-20 Squad - ZIFA

Speaking to The Herald, ZIFA technical director Jethro Hunidzarira said that their initial investigation indicated that “everything is above board.”

He said they have engaged the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage and the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council to assist in their inquiries. Said Hunidzarira:

We have investigated and ended up at ZIMSEC and Home Affairs verifying.

We also asked all the players to fill in affidavits stating that the documents and the information they provided were true.

We then followed up with the suspects and although their documents look okay, we have gone further and checked with ZIMSEC.

So, we are giving them (players) the benefit of the doubt and allowing them to travel but if the investigations show otherwise, whoever would have been caught will be recalled.

Unfortunately, at ZIFA there are no records so we rely on what the coaches give us and a player’s record on the FIFA Connect.

When we came in there was no proper hand-over-take-over and we had to start from scratch with no records.

Indeed, the lack of records makes it very difficult to prove that someone has tampered with his age.