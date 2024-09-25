One Killed, Eighteen Injured In Bolt Cutter Bus Accident In Karoi

Andrew Tizora, the Hurungwe district development coordinator and chairperson of the Civil Protection Unit, confirmed the accident to The Herald. He said:

The truck was pulling out of a truck inn and getting onto the highway when the bus rammed into its rear trailer. itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: https://wa.me/263717684274?text=22240 Calls: 0772464000 The bus moved for a distance before landing on its side. One person died while 18 were injured.

Tizora added that of the eighteen injured individuals, four were transferred to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital due to the severity of their injuries.

The remaining fourteen are currently admitted at Karoi District Hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment