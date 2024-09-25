Pindula|Search Pindula
One Killed, Eighteen Injured In Bolt Cutter Bus Accident In Karoi

7 minutes agoWed, 25 Sep 2024 13:24:06 GMT
One person was killed and eighteen others injured early Wednesday morning when a speeding Harare-bound Bolt Cutter bus, travelling from Chirundu, collided with a truck at Buffalo Downs, near Karoi.

The accident occurred between 5:30 AM and 6:00 AM on this Wednesday, September 25.

Image

Andrew Tizora, the Hurungwe district development coordinator and chairperson of the Civil Protection Unit, confirmed the accident to The Herald. He said:

The truck was pulling out of a truck inn and getting onto the highway when the bus rammed into its rear trailer.

The bus moved for a distance before landing on its side. One person died while 18 were injured.

Tizora added that of the eighteen injured individuals, four were transferred to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital due to the severity of their injuries.

Image

The remaining fourteen are currently admitted at Karoi District Hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

Image

