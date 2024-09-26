AFCON Qualifiers: Warriors And Brave Warriors Double-header Set For Orlando Stadium
Zimbabwe and Namibia will clash in back-to-back 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group J qualifying matches in South Africa next month.
Both the Warriors and Brave Warriors will be playing their home matches on neutral ground, as neither Zimbabwe nor Namibia has approved CAF-certified stadiums.
Under new coach Michael Nees, the Warriors have earned two points from their opening fixtures against Kenya and Cameroon, both played at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala earlier this month.
In contrast, Namibia has yet to secure a point in Group J, having lost to both Cameroon and Kenya in their two qualifiers.
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has confirmed that the matches will take place on October 10 and 14 at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.
Namibia will host the first match on October 10 at 3 PM, with Zimbabwe hosting the return fixture four days later at the same venue.
Namibia first hosted the Warriors on Thursday, October 10 at Orlando Stadium at 3 pm.
Zimbabwe then host Namibia at the same stadium on Monday, October 14 at 6 pm in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Both Zimbabwe and Namibia have large populations of nationals residing in South Africa, making it likely that both matches will draw significant crowds.
