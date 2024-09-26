AFCON Qualifiers: Warriors And Brave Warriors Double-header Set For Orlando Stadium

8 minutes ago Thu, 26 Sep 2024 07:05:58 GMT

Zimbabwe and Namibia will clash in back-to-back 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group J qualifying matches in South Africa next month.

Both the Warriors and Brave Warriors will be playing their home matches on neutral ground, as neither Zimbabwe nor Namibia has approved CAF-certified stadiums.

Under new coach Michael Nees, the Warriors have earned two points from their opening fixtures against Kenya and Cameroon, both played at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala earlier this month.

Feedback