PowerTel Pledges To Offer Faster Internet Speeds And Better Prices Than Starlink

The speed for Starlink goes up to 250 Mbps; it’s not a secret, ours can go up to Gigabit per second.

We can bring Starlink and our fibre here and do the test today, ours is faster.

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: https://wa.me/263717684274?text=22240 Calls: 0772464000

Why would you invest in other technologies that are not all weather friendly?

I want you to be loyal to the most dependable technologies.

We also use the satellite and LEO, LTE, 5G Wireless radio technology to transmit and also fibre which is our primary technology using ZESA pylons which are dotted all over Zimbabwe.

Our clientele is the corporate world, the retail market and our drive called urban and rural datafication.

I want Zimbabweans to understand that our strategy is to give universal access to data as well as electricity.