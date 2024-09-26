PSL MatchDay 27 Midweek Results: Simba Bhora Extends Lead To 9 Points
Simba Bhora extended their lead in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) to 9 points after securing a 2-0 victory against Chegutu Pirates in a Match Day 27 midweek fixture played at Wadzanai Stadium on Wednesday.
The Shamva-based club is emerging as a strong contender for its first PSL title, with goals from Ishmael Nyanhi and Mtokozisi Msebe earning them crucial points against the bottom-placed team.
Simba Bhora’s closest rivals—FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars, and Manica Diamonds—each dropped vital points in their respective matches.
Before this round of fixtures, Simba Bhora held a seven-point lead over second-placed FC Platinum.
FC Platinum faced a setback with a 1-1 draw against GreenFuel in Chisumbanje. Defending champions Ngezi Platinum were also held to a 1-1 draw by Bulawayo Chiefs, while Manica Diamonds experienced a surprise defeat, losing 0-1 to ZPC Kariba at Sakubva Stadium.
In other matches, CAPS United lost 2-0 to Hwange at the Colliery Stadium, and Yadah secured a victory against Herentals at Heart Stadium.
Former Dynamos coach Herbert “Jompano” Maruwa’s TelOne delivered a commanding performance, thrashing Bikita Minerals 6-1 at Ascot.
With this latest win, Simba Bhora now sits comfortably at the top of the league standings with 56 points.
FC Platinum follows in second place with 47 points, while defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars are in third with 42 points, although they have two games in hand. Manica Diamonds also have 42 points, placing them fourth.
Traditional powerhouses Highlanders are fifth with 41 points, while CAPS United are seventh with 37 points, and Dynamos are ninth with 35 points, also holding two games in hand.
