PSL Summons Highlanders Over Abandoned Chibuku Super Cup Quarterfinal Match

5 minutes ago Thu, 26 Sep 2024 15:54:10 GMT

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has summoned Highlanders to appear before its Ad Hoc Committee following the abandonment of their Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinal match against Simba Bhora at Wadzanai Stadium last weekend.

The match was called off while it was still goalless in the second half after Highlanders players and staff left the field in protest over the referee’s decision to award a penalty to the home team.

The penalty was awarded following a clash between Tinashe Balakasi and Bosso defender Peter Muduhwa.

