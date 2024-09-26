PSL Summons Highlanders Over Abandoned Chibuku Super Cup Quarterfinal Match
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has summoned Highlanders to appear before its Ad Hoc Committee following the abandonment of their Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinal match against Simba Bhora at Wadzanai Stadium last weekend.
The match was called off while it was still goalless in the second half after Highlanders players and staff left the field in protest over the referee’s decision to award a penalty to the home team.
The penalty was awarded following a clash between Tinashe Balakasi and Bosso defender Peter Muduhwa.
Highlanders argued that the foul occurred outside the box, leading them to dispute the referee’s decision.
As the Bosso players exited the pitch before the penalty was taken, the match officials had no choice but to abandon the game.
The PSL has summoned Highlanders to appear before the Ad Hoc Committee on October 1. The PSL said:
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has received official match reports from Simba Bhora FC, Highlanders FC and the match officials following the abandonment of the Chibuku Super Cup quarter final match between the two clubs played at Wadzanayi Stadium on Sunday, 22nd September 2024.
In accordance with the Chibuku Super Cup rules and regulations, Highlanders FC has been summoned to appear before the PSL Ad Hoc Committee on allegations of breaching the Chibuku Super Cup Rules and Regulations, specifically:
Order 8.8: Causing the abandonment of a Chibuku Super Cup match.
The hearing will take place at the PSL offices on Tuesday 1 October 2024 at 1730 hours.
