FC Wangu Mazodze Appoints 8-Year-Old As Assistant Team Manager

President Sibbs hereby appoints Special Prince Richardell Wangu Mazodze as Assistant team manager.

FC Wangu Mazodze coach John Nyikadzino recently said the possibility of the club achieving Premiership promotion is an exciting prospect for all football enthusiasts in Masvingo. He said:

The project has brought a ray of hope for the people of Masvingo. They believe in the project, and when we are playing at home, the stadium will always be packed to the brims.

FC Wangu Mazodze is sponsored by the Richard Wangu Mazodze Family Trust. On August 15, the Trust terminated its sponsorship deal with Central Region Soccer League club FC Wangu Mazodze City, citing the club’s non-compliance with reporting requirements and failure to meet set targets.

Mazodze, a United States-based businessman, recently expressed his desire to contest for the ZIFA Presidential post in the next election. In one of his “campaign” videos, he said:

This (contesting for the ZIFA top post) is something I’m seriously considering whenever elections are held. I’m availing myself as an alternative. I strongly feel that there is a certain leadership approach that has not been explored in our local football. In my quest to serve my country as the ZIFA president, it is my humble opinion that it shall be an opportunity for me to display my patriotism, my commitment and equally so, have an opportunity to give back to my country of birth. We are trying to bring a new approach to the running of the institute of football. ZIFA is one of the richest and most modern institute in Zimbabwe. I believe that we can’t continue doing the same thing and expecting different results, a change must be made.

