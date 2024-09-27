Harare Junior Council Welcomes New Law To Protect Children From Paedophiles

They urged authorities to take comprehensive measures to ensure the well-being of children and young people in the community. Reads the statement:

As representatives of the youth, we believe this is a monumental step towards safeguarding our peers’ well-being and rights.

There are now consequences when it comes to having a sexual relationship with a child below 18!!! It’s a crime, that could result in a life in prison.

We commend the government’s dedication to children’s safety and the initiative’s potential to empower children and adolescents.

By raising awareness about their rights and providing resources for reporting abuse, we can foster a culture where young people feel safe to speak out.

The Harare City Junior Council is committed to promoting awareness campaigns in schools and communities, but the law’s success relies on community involvement.

We urge parents, guardians, and community leaders to engage in discussions about child protection and support educational initiatives. A strong support network is essential for ensuring children feel safe and valued.

Looking ahead, we hope to see comprehensive programs addressing the root causes of child abuse and early marriages, including access to education, healthcare, and mental health resources.

We are optimistic about the positive changes this law will bring and are committed to advocating for children’s rights.

Together, we can create a safer Harare for all young people!