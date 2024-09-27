Justice Chinamora Reveals Reasons Behind Sudden High Court Exit

In an exclusive interview with the Zimbabwe Independent this week, Chinamora spoke publicly for the first time about the circumstances surrounding his resignation from the bench. He said:

I am glad you have asked that question because no one has ever asked me why I resigned. I resigned in November 2023 on medical grounds after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. The following month, I had a major operation in South Africa, and am fully cured as a result. My health is something I seldom bring into the public domain. I do not believe that there is anything that adversely affects my suitability to Chair the Commission.

Last week, President Mnangagwa appointed Chinamora as the ZICC chairperson, alongside other members; former ZANU PF MP Oliver Mandipaka, Elizabeth Rutsate, Kudakwashe Muchena, and Andrew Mataruse.

Despite concerns raised about Chinamora’s suitability to lead the Commission—given that he was under scrutiny following the establishment of a tribunal to assess his fitness to continue serving as a High Court judge—Chinamora remains confident in his ability to head the ZICC effectively. He said:

My experience as a judge and the numerous cases I heard and decided equipped me with a good understanding of the constitution, the laws of our country, and the issue of human rights. That background also sharpened my analytical thinking skills and ability to deal with cases and litigants fairly and impartially. I will carry this experience into my approach to complaints which come before the commission.

ZICC will be responsible for investigating complaints of misconduct against members of the security services, including the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS).

Once the complaints are received, the commission is expected to conduct investigations and make recommendations regarding each case.

