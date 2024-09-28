Israeli Military Claims Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Killed In Beirut Strike

The IDF described Nasrallah as the group’s “central decision-maker” and a significant threat to Israel.

Following the attack, the Israeli military acknowledged that it could not confirm civilian casualties, and military officials stated that the strike had been meticulously planned.

Israel’s opposition leader, Yair Lapid, praised the military for the operation, framing it as a major achievement for national security.

IDF Chief Herzi Halevi warned that this strike is not the end of Israel’s military actions, saying that further operations are planned against those who threaten Israeli citizens.

The Israeli military has escalated its campaign against Hezbollah, significantly increasing airstrikes in the region.

Hassan Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah for over three decades, transformed the group into a major paramilitary force in the Middle East.

Under his leadership, Hezbollah expanded its military capabilities, including a substantial arsenal of missiles and drones.

The Israeli military claims Nasrallah was responsible for numerous attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers.

