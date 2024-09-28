Mnangagwa To Deliver SONA On 02 October

The State of the Nation Address comes at a time when the economic environment is deteriorating, marked by rising prices, the devaluation of the local currency, and ongoing electricity shortages.

On Friday, September 27, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) adjusted the ZiG exchange rate from 14.1 ZiG per dollar to 24.3 ZiG per dollar.

This decision has sparked outrage among Zimbabweans, including those affiliated with the ruling ZANU PF party, who have condemned the move.

Kudzai Mutisi, a ZANU PF sympathiser and economic commentator, argued that the government’s understanding of “gold backing” was flawed, saying merely holding reserves without deploying them to stabilise the currency was ineffective. He tweeted:

Filling a vault with gold and saying it’s backing a currency won’t create stability.

Matigari aptly summarised, “We must be honest with ourselves on the predicament of the ZiG… This is playing with people’s lives.”

