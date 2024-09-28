PSL Hits Simba Bhora And Highlanders With $6,000 Fines

6 minutes ago Sat, 28 Sep 2024 08:05:28 GMT

The Premier Soccer League has fined both Simba Bhora FC and Highlanders FC US$6,000 each following their Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match at Wadzanayi Stadium on September 22, 2024, which was marred by missile throwing and violence.

The match was ultimately abandoned after Highlanders players walked off the pitch in protest against a penalty awarded to Simba Bhora in the second half.

Highlanders players argued that the incident leading to the penalty “clearly” occurred outside the 18-yard box.

Feedback