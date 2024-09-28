PSL Hits Simba Bhora And Highlanders With $6,000 Fines
The Premier Soccer League has fined both Simba Bhora FC and Highlanders FC US$6,000 each following their Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match at Wadzanayi Stadium on September 22, 2024, which was marred by missile throwing and violence.
The match was ultimately abandoned after Highlanders players walked off the pitch in protest against a penalty awarded to Simba Bhora in the second half.
Highlanders players argued that the incident leading to the penalty “clearly” occurred outside the 18-yard box.
In a statement released on Friday, September 27, PSL Communications and Media Liaison Officer Kudzai Bare explained that the sanctions were imposed in accordance with Order 8.9 of the Chibuku Super Cup Rules and Regulations, which penalizes clubs for failing to control their fans. She said:
These sanctions are in accordance with Order 8.9 of the Chibuku Super Cup Rules and Regulations, which states that failure by a club to exercise control over its fans before, during, and after the match, leading to chaos or violence attracts a fine of $6,000.
Clubs are reminded of their responsibility to ensure the safety and conduct of their fans at all times.
