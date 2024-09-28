Rising Recruitment Scams Worry Prisons And Correctional Service

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) urgently calls for public awareness regarding a disturbing increase in fraudulent calls for recruitment being perpetrated by unscrupulous individuals masquerading as ZPCS officials.

These criminals are targetting job seekers, tricking them to pay fees for non-existing employment opportunities within the ZPCS.

itel A70 256GB $99USD Buy on WhatsApp: https://wa.me/263717684274?text=22240 Calls: 0772464000

The ZPCS has observed with great concern, a surge in scammers leveraging social media platforms disseminating counterfeit recruitment advertisements.

Their ultimate aim is to get money from hopeful and unsuspecting candidates, thereby causing financial loss and emotional distress to many.

Despite our consistent efforts to educate the public through various media outlets, we regret to inform members of the public that numerous individuals have already fallen prey to these deceitful practices.

The brazen nature of these scams is alarming, with some impostors even openly soliciting applicants to attend fake selection exercises.

The ZPCS categorically asserts that it does not charge any fees for recruitment, selection or training.

All recruitment activities are conducted directly by the ZPCS without imposing any costs on candidates and we do not engage any third parties in the official recruitment processes.

We therefore wish to reiterate that all authentic ZPCS recruitment initiatives are publicly announced via established mainstream print and electronic media outlets.

Interested applicants are required to respond with written applications, and selections are conducted at designated ZPCS centres across all provinces.

In response to this growing threat, we strongly urge the public to independently verify the authenticity of any recruitment advertisements.

Citizens should consult the nearest ZPCS offices to confirm the legitimacy of any calls for applications to join the ZPCS.

Let there be no doubt, we are committed to protecting job seekers from these criminal activities and we need everyone’s help to combat these atrocities.

We thank you for your cooperation and commitment to safeguarding our community from fraud.