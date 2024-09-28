South African Airways Increases Flights Between Harare And Johannesburg

SAA customers will have the option of two additional flights from Harare to Johannesburg.

Harare flight details:

SA25 departs Harare at 07h20, arriving in Johannesburg at 09h00 (Monday to Friday)

SA23 departs Harare at 12h25, arriving in Johannesburg at 14h05 (Daily)

Johannesburg flight details:

SA22 departs Johannesburg at 10h00, arriving in Harare at 11h35 (Daily)

SA24 departs Johannesburg at 20h10 arriving in Harare at 21h45 (Sunday to Thursday)

The increased frequency is part of SAA’s densification strategy to meet customer demand in the African region, an important area for SAA’s growth strategy.

The increased demand is driven mainly by Zimbabwean expatriates, tourism and increased trade between the two countries.

This trend is expected to grow in the coming years as the political environment stabilises in Zimbabwe.

