Teachers Demand Urgent Pay Rise After Dramatic ZiG Fall

5 minutes ago Sat, 28 Sep 2024 05:48:47 GMT

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has urged the government to urgently review civil servants’ salaries in light of the official devaluation of the Zimbabwe Gold currency (ZiG) by over 40% against the US dollar.

On Friday, September 27, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) adjusted the ZiG exchange rate from 14.1 ZiG per dollar to 24.3 ZiG per dollar.

In response to this development, ARTUZ said the ZiG component of public sector salaries should be automatically adjusted to reflect the devaluation, without requiring additional worker demands. ARTUZ said:

